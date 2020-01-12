Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,484,771,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, FCoin, Bit-Z, Huobi, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

