One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut One Stop Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of OSS stock remained flat at $$2.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,399. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

