Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.80. 442,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,922,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,457,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,811,000 after buying an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after buying an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,332,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,397,000 after buying an additional 209,429 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

