Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Shares of OTEX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.80. 442,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,922,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,457,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,811,000 after buying an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after buying an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,332,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,397,000 after buying an additional 209,429 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
