Open Trading Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $186.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $22,745.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.01983985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00186912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00124587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.