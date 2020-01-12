Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $868,636.00 and approximately $981.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00791190 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00033042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00209895 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004597 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00078366 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001690 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.