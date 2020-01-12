Origo Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Origo has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.75 or 0.06070248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 383.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00117647 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.