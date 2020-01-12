Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)’s share price rose 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.38, approximately 210,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 96,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

ORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Get Orion Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 432,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 389,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 645,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orion Group by 289.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.