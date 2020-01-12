Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 903,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,967,000 after acquiring an additional 995,706 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 369,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 268,985 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

