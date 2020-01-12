Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Short Interest Update

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 2,500 shares of Otelco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,413 shares of company stock worth $109,147. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otelco stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 3.65% of Otelco worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. Otelco has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Otelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

