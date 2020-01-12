Own Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Own token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. Own has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $348,245.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Own has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01914545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00188744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00122233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

