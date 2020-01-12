P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $324.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.51.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

