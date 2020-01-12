Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PMBC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PMBC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.67. 67,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.91.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%.
About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
