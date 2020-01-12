Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PMBC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMBC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.67. 67,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.