Pakcoin Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Pakcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $155,456.00 and $94.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

