Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of PHX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 35,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.27. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

