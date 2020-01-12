ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $158,496.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $158,496.00 and $9.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00006157 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010032 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.