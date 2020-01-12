Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,838.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $70,838.00 and approximately $8,886.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

