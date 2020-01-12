PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PUGOY. Deutsche Bank downgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Commerzbank upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 4,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.28. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

