Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $20,258,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $4,248,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

