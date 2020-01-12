Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits Market Cap of $225,275.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $225,275.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00808179 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00207063 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004536 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00079098 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001671 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

