Pigeoncoin Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $118,387.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000546 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,332,209,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

