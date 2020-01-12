Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.