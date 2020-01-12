Pillar Trading Up 7% This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $201.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

