Pivot Token Hits One Day Volume of $89,705.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $89,705.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.01907812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00186920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00120769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

