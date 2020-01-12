PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in PlayAGS by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 679,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 88.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 125,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 101,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,076. The stock has a market cap of $401.56 million, a P/E ratio of -73.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

