PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 539,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,809. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.85) by $5.82. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 203.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,037.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 25.24% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

