PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. PolyOne reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PolyOne by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PolyOne by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.89. 504,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,323. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

