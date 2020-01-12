PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Short Interest Update

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

PolyOne stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,323. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after acquiring an additional 491,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 71.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 950,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PolyOne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,397,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 92,047 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 14.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 177,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 61.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 438,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

