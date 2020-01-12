Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

POR traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.06. 596,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,506. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

