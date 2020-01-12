PowerFleet’s (PWFL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PWFL. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PWFL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 428,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million. Research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PowerFleet stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 199,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of PowerFleet as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

