Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Receives $2.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 1,011,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,300. The stock has a market cap of $465.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.55 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

