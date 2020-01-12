Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will report $240.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $241.90 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $241.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $950.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $952.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $956.37 million, with estimates ranging from $954.30 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.28.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

PBH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. 431,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

