Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.44. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 587,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 123,473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,013,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 214,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 814,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after buying an additional 97,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.