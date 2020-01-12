Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.
