Project Pai (PAI) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and $1.47 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, OOOBTC and HBUS. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.06057621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035492 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1,934.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00116126 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,645,864,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,915,862 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Huobi, LBank, HBUS, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

