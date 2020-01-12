Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth $95,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth $155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,265. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.