Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Short Interest Down 52.6% in December

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of PRTO stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 29,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,902. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.60. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.