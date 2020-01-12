Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLSE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,878. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

