Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 1,834,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 223,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.