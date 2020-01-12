Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.91

Pure Wafer plc (LON:PUR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and traded as high as $48.00. Pure Wafer shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 22,294 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PUR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.61) target price on shares of Pure Wafer in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Wafer in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.94. The company has a current ratio of 25.51, a quick ratio of 24.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43.

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

