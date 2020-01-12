PutinCoin (PUT) Hits Market Cap of $157,745.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $157,745.00 and $8.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00052200 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00078109 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,170.73 or 0.99944392 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00055157 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 971,081,448 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

