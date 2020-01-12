Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Short Interest Update

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 397,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $261.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Honan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $195,560. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

