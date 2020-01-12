Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $84.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.49 million. Qualys reported sales of $74.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $321.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $322.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $368.43 million, with estimates ranging from $366.01 million to $372.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

QLYS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,203. Qualys has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 57,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $4,838,790.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,628,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,974,974.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,051,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,857 shares of company stock valued at $24,205,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

