Quasarcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,540.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $516,062.00 and $1,540.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,371,932 coins and its circulating supply is 168,371,932 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

