Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.98

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.98 and traded as high as $24.84. Radian Group shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 48,936 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $380.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,292,000 after buying an additional 2,101,860 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 437,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 229,979 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

