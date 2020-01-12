Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 985,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

