Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 985,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.
RTLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
