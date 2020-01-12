Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

REED stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Reeds has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Reeds will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

