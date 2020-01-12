Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.04 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Tidex, OKEx and DDEX. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market cap of $38.04 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.32 or 0.06001375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026429 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Tidex, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi Global and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

