REPO Price Tops $0.0446 on Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One REPO token can currently be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $2,214.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REPO has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01994412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00186576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00125149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.