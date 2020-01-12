Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3,131.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 193,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 236,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RFP. TD Securities upped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $5.00 price objective on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NYSE RFP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Resolute Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

