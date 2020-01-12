resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,417,087 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 1,923,002 shares.The stock last traded at $1.70 and had previously closed at $1.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TORC. Wedbush downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other resTORbio news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 336,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $424,066.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,932,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in resTORbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

